Controversy Over Police Involvement in Privilege Committee Notices Sparks Political Debate

Anil Parab, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, questioned the use of police crime branch personnel to deliver a show-cause notice to party spokesperson Sushma Andhare. The notice, issued by the Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee, raised concerns about potential intimidation tactics. The notice also relates to comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial remarks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Friday questioned the deployment of eight police crime branch personnel to deliver a show-cause notice to party spokesperson Sushma Andhare. The action, prompted by the legislature's privileges committee, has stirred political debate.

Parab voiced his concerns during a session of the legislative council, suggesting that the move appeared to intimidate and pressure the recipient. He highlighted the incongruity of utilizing crime branch officials for such notifications while criminals remain at large.

The privileges committee had previously issued a notice to comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly disparaging remarks about Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Council Chairman Ram Shinde and Privileges Committee Chairman Prasad Lad defended the procedural correctness of their actions.

