Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar Sparks Political Debate

In the midst of ongoing political tensions, the BJP hailed the Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting it as a significant rebuttal to opposition parties. The party has called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to issue public apologies for their resistance to the initiative.

The BJP criticized Congress for its perceived inconsistency regarding Aadhaar and voter ID linkage, noting a shift from previous opposition to recent support. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Congress of a 'U-turn' in stance due to an impending electoral defeat. The Supreme Court deemed the revision process a constitutional mandate, allowing the use of Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards for verification.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted the Supreme Court's endorsement brings transparency to voting. He pressed both Gandhi and Yadav to align with the ruling and reflect on their actions, suggesting a public lack of confidence in Congress's internal leadership, particularly in Karnataka.