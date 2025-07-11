Tensions Erupt Over Indian NSA's Controversial Remarks

Pakistan has strongly criticized recent statements made by India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, concerning ongoing tensions between the two nations. Doval claimed India successfully executed precision operations against terror targets in Pakistan, challenging the international media to present evidence of any damage within Indian borders.

Responding at a press conference, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan condemned the remarks as misleading and a departure from responsible diplomacy. Khan emphasized that true peace hinges on dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

Despite strained relations, Pakistan confirmed participation in the forthcoming SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, although no bilateral engagements with India are scheduled. Addressing terrorist shelters in Afghanistan, Khan acknowledged ongoing challenges, urging Afghan authorities to intensify efforts against these threats.

