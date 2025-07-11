Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Indian NSA's Controversial Remarks

Pakistan has criticized the Indian National Security Advisor's comments on recent India-Pakistan conflicts as misleading and disrespectful. Highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual respect for lasting peace, Pakistan emphasized its commitment to international law and diplomacy while preparing for the upcoming SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has strongly criticized recent statements made by India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, concerning ongoing tensions between the two nations. Doval claimed India successfully executed precision operations against terror targets in Pakistan, challenging the international media to present evidence of any damage within Indian borders.

Responding at a press conference, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan condemned the remarks as misleading and a departure from responsible diplomacy. Khan emphasized that true peace hinges on dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

Despite strained relations, Pakistan confirmed participation in the forthcoming SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, although no bilateral engagements with India are scheduled. Addressing terrorist shelters in Afghanistan, Khan acknowledged ongoing challenges, urging Afghan authorities to intensify efforts against these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

