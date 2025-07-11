RLD Targets Grassroots Renaissance in Rajasthan

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary has announced an ambitious plan to enhance the party's influence at the grassroots level in Rajasthan, with a distinct focus on engaging the youth.

Speaking during a party program in Jaipur, Chaudhary emphasized RLD's commitment to advocating for farmers, young people, and marginalized communities, following the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The strategy includes opening 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) centers in villages and towns for direct public engagement and ensuring government schemes benefit those most in need. Chaudhary noted the key role farmers will play in the upcoming state elections, highlighting his party's partnership with the National Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)