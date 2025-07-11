Left Menu

RLD Targets Grassroots Renaissance in Rajasthan

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary outlines plans to fortify the party's grassroots influence in Rajasthan, prioritizing farmer and youth rights. Initiatives include 'Jan Sunwai' centers for public engagement and ensuring government schemes reach the underprivileged, with a special focus on upcoming state elections.

Updated: 11-07-2025 22:39 IST
Jayant Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary has announced an ambitious plan to enhance the party's influence at the grassroots level in Rajasthan, with a distinct focus on engaging the youth.

Speaking during a party program in Jaipur, Chaudhary emphasized RLD's commitment to advocating for farmers, young people, and marginalized communities, following the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The strategy includes opening 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) centers in villages and towns for direct public engagement and ensuring government schemes benefit those most in need. Chaudhary noted the key role farmers will play in the upcoming state elections, highlighting his party's partnership with the National Democratic Alliance.

