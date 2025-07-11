RLD Targets Grassroots Renaissance in Rajasthan
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary outlines plans to fortify the party's grassroots influence in Rajasthan, prioritizing farmer and youth rights. Initiatives include 'Jan Sunwai' centers for public engagement and ensuring government schemes reach the underprivileged, with a special focus on upcoming state elections.
- Country:
- India
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary has announced an ambitious plan to enhance the party's influence at the grassroots level in Rajasthan, with a distinct focus on engaging the youth.
Speaking during a party program in Jaipur, Chaudhary emphasized RLD's commitment to advocating for farmers, young people, and marginalized communities, following the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.
The strategy includes opening 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) centers in villages and towns for direct public engagement and ensuring government schemes benefit those most in need. Chaudhary noted the key role farmers will play in the upcoming state elections, highlighting his party's partnership with the National Democratic Alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Lado Lakshmi Scheme: Empowering Women & Youth Employment
Buddhist Youth Unite in Cultural Spectacle Celebrating India’s Rich Heritage
Maharashtra Congress Condemns BJP's Disdain for Farmers and Democratic Principles
Turmeric Board Headquarters: A Boost for Nizamabad Farmers
Karnataka Farmers Rally Against Land Acquisition for Aerospace Park