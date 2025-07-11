Political Storm: AAP Faces Heat Over Alleged Video Manipulation
A media handler allegedly linked to AAP faced charges after Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused them of manipulating a video he posted. The video purportedly misrepresented his stance on SAD leader Majithia. Bajwa seeks an investigation, while AAP leaders defend their actions amid defamation claims.
An FIR was lodged against an unidentified media handler connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused them of doctoring a video he shared online. The video, linked to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia's legal issues, allegedly had sections altered to misrepresent Bajwa's stance.
Bajwa demanded an investigation into AAP officials, claiming their actions defamed him and the Congress party. He highlighted that crucial references were removed from his original video, changing its context and falsely suggesting his support for Majithia. The altered video was subsequently spread on social media platforms, exacerbating the political fallout.
AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, denounced the FIR as a tactic to silence the party. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused Bajwa of collusion with the BJP. Amid the controversy, Bajwa emphasized the right to freedom of speech, condemning the manipulation of media for political gain.
