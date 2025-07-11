US Boosts NATO Arsenal for Ukraine's Defense Amid Rising Russian Aggression

The United States is actively providing military equipment to NATO allies in Europe to aid Ukraine's defense against escalated Russian aggression, according to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The weaponry, which includes Patriot air defense systems, is being swiftly delivered to enhance Ukraine's capabilities.

Trump emphasized that NATO allies are fully financing the acquisition of these defensive systems, with plans in place for NATO countries to replenish their stocks through purchases of replacements from the United States. This strategy is designed to expedite the transfer of essential military aid to Ukraine.

European nations, including Germany and Norway, are taking steps to acquire and provide additional Patriot systems amidst ongoing negotiations with the Trump administration. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to press for more support, particularly interceptor drones, as Ukrainian areas face heavy Russian drone and missile attacks.