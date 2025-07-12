State Department Shake-Up: Diplomatic Turmoil Under Trump

The U.S. State Department initiated a significant downsizing by terminating more than 1,350 employees, a strategic move aligned with President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy. The layoffs stirred criticisms, with experts warning that the U.S.'s diplomatic strength could be compromised amid escalating global tensions.

This restructuring aims to streamline domestic operations by targeting non-essential functions and redundancies. While the administration argues for improved efficiency, former diplomats and critics are concerned about reduced capabilities in addressing international challenges posed by adversaries like Russia and China.

As the Trump administration pursues cost-cutting measures and reduced bureaucracy, Democrat legislators and State Department staff have voiced concerns. Departing employees participated in a poignant farewell ceremony, reflecting the profound impact on the workforce as they turn in their official belongings and prepare to leave their posts.

