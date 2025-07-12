Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena Ministers: Cash Bag Video Sparks Outrage

Recent footage has thrown the political landscape in Maharashtra into turmoil, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lashing out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The video in question purportedly shows Minister Sanjay Shirsat with what appears to be a bag full of cash, prompting demands for clarity and action.

The situation escalated as Raut urged Shirsat to prove the bag contained only clothes, highlighting potential corruption within the ranks. Tensions were further fueled by an incident involving Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad, who faces accusations of assaulting an employee, leading to a non-cognisable offence registration.

Fueling the fire, Raut also criticized a newly passed bill in Maharashtra aimed at curbing unlawful activities, suggesting it's a tactic to silence activists. The piece of legislation has sparked a debate about freedom of expression and rights for those advocating for tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)