Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Kerala, Eyes 'Viksit Keralam'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala for fostering corruption and urged support for the BJP's developmental agenda. He emphasized the need for a 'Viksit Keralam' for a prosperous India, as BJP seeks to expand influence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a firm stance against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala, accusing them of corruption, appeasement politics, and harboring anti-national forces like the Popular Front of India (PFI). Shah, addressing BJP workers, argued that only the BJP-led NDA can bring genuine development to the state, positioning 'Viksit Keralam' as key to a developed India.

Shah criticized the Kerala government for not banning the PFI despite having the authority, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning the organization nationwide. He emphasized that while both BJP and CPI(M) are cadre-based, the BJP prioritizes state development over cadres' interests. He confidently asserted the BJP's intent to form the government in Kerala in the 2026 Assembly polls.

During his visit, Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office, Mararji Bhavan, in preparation for upcoming local body and assembly elections. Accompanied by BJP state leaders, he paid tribute to late former BJP state president K G Marar. This visit signifies BJP's strategic focus on Kerala as a growth target in the southern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

