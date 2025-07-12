YSRCP Chief Accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu of Undermining Democracy

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of subverting democracy through oppressive tactics with the police force. Reddy alleged that Naidu's government is creating a dictatorial climate by misusing police power to silence dissent.

In a series of incidents across the state, Reddy claimed that his efforts to address farmers' grievances and community issues have been met with intimidation, including legal action and arrests. On social media platform X, he stressed the fundamental right to protest is being stifled by an authoritarian regime, undermining democratic processes.

Reddy criticized the government's alleged attempts to cover up systematic suppression of opposition and public. Detailing his visits and subsequent government actions, he accused Naidu of trying to cling to power through a campaign of fear and legal harassment, while citizens' rights remain ignored amid unmet promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)