Left Menu

YSRCP Chief Accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu of Undermining Democracy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSRCP, accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of subverting democracy through police intimidation and suppression of dissent. Reddy highlighted multiple instances where opposition voices and citizens were allegedly silenced through arrests, fabricated legal cases, and media manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:09 IST
YSRCP Chief Accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu of Undermining Democracy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of subverting democracy through oppressive tactics with the police force. Reddy alleged that Naidu's government is creating a dictatorial climate by misusing police power to silence dissent.

In a series of incidents across the state, Reddy claimed that his efforts to address farmers' grievances and community issues have been met with intimidation, including legal action and arrests. On social media platform X, he stressed the fundamental right to protest is being stifled by an authoritarian regime, undermining democratic processes.

Reddy criticized the government's alleged attempts to cover up systematic suppression of opposition and public. Detailing his visits and subsequent government actions, he accused Naidu of trying to cling to power through a campaign of fear and legal harassment, while citizens' rights remain ignored amid unmet promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025