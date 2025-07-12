Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for 'Viksit Keralam': BJP's Vision for Development in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized both CPI(M) and Congress-led factions for corruption and appeasement politics in Kerala. He asserted that BJP's focus is on development, unveiling the 'Viksit Keralam' mission. He highlighted the central government's contributions to Kerala and the necessity of BJP leadership for true change.

Updated: 12-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF, accusing them of fostering corruption and appeasement politics. Addressing party workers, Shah claimed that the BJP-led NDA is the only political force that can usher in development for Kerala.

Shah emphasized that the path to a prosperous India, 'Viksit Bharat', lies through the development of a robust Kerala, termed 'Viksit Keralam'. Highlighting the central government's investments, he pointed out numerous projects like the Vizhinjam port and increased budget allocations for the state, underscoring the financial support provided by the Modi administration compared to previous Congress governments.

The minister also criticized the local government's inaction against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and pledged the BJP's commitment to transforming Kerala's political landscape. Shah inaugurated the new BJP state committee office ahead of key local elections, reinforcing the party's ambition to secure more than 25 percent of votes in the upcoming polls.

