Trump Slams Tariffs: A Trade Tension Escalates

In a bold move escalating trade tensions, President Donald Trump has announced a 30% tariff levy on two of America's significant trade partners: the European Union and Mexico.

The announcement, made on Saturday through letters shared on his social media account, cited concerns over Mexico's efforts to address issues of undocumented migration and fentanyl drug trafficking.

Trump expressed appreciation for Mexico's past efforts but criticized the country for failing to prevent North America from becoming a "Narco-Trafficking Playground." The tariffs have sparked discussions on the future of international trade dynamics.