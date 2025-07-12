Former President Donald Trump, while addressing a crowd at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, referenced the sound of fireworks but reminded attendees of a more sinister memory: his past near-assassination. Trump maintains he was saved by divine intervention to serve his country further, a belief reinforced by his supporters.

Trump's confidence in divine preservation is visible throughout his residencies, prompting a change in demeanor marked by attentiveness and gratitude, as noted by his aides. Memorabilia of the shooting are displayed prominently, underscoring the event's impact on his life and political journey.

Celebrating the anniversary, Trump remains determined and focused on his return to leadership, believing his survival signifies a greater purpose. Supporters note he exemplifies resilience and a fighter spirit, traits they argue are crucial for America's future leadership.