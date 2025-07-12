Trump's Trade Tariff Tactics: A Bold Move Against EU and Mexico

President Donald Trump has intensified trade pressures by imposing 30% tariffs on the European Union and Mexico. The announcement was made on Saturday through social media, marking a significant escalation with two major trading allies of the United States.

In communications to Mexico's leadership, Trump recognized their efforts in curbing migrant and drug movements, specifically mentioning fentanyl, but critiqued the country's insufficient measures to fully prevent North America's transformation into a 'Narco-Trafficking Playground.'

Addressing European Union leaders, the President highlighted long-standing trade deficits as a primary concern, labeling them a national security threat. Trump called for a dramatic reduction in both tariff and non-tariff barriers to create a more balanced trading relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)