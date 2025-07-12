Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tariff Tactics: A Bold Move Against EU and Mexico

President Donald Trump announced 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico, citing security threats from trade deficits and insufficient action against narcotics trafficking. He communicated his decisions via social media posts addressed to the respective leaders, urging a shift from persistent trade imbalances.

Bridgewater | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has intensified trade pressures by imposing 30% tariffs on the European Union and Mexico. The announcement was made on Saturday through social media, marking a significant escalation with two major trading allies of the United States.

In communications to Mexico's leadership, Trump recognized their efforts in curbing migrant and drug movements, specifically mentioning fentanyl, but critiqued the country's insufficient measures to fully prevent North America's transformation into a 'Narco-Trafficking Playground.'

Addressing European Union leaders, the President highlighted long-standing trade deficits as a primary concern, labeling them a national security threat. Trump called for a dramatic reduction in both tariff and non-tariff barriers to create a more balanced trading relationship.

