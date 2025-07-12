Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: Bridging Dreams and Nation-Building in Nagaland

The Rozgar Mela in Dimapur, Nagaland, distributed over 100 appointment letters, symbolizing a major employment push in India. Highlighted by Union Minister Rijiju, the event reflects India's youth empowerment drive, issuing 51,000 letters nationwide. The initiative aims to transform the employment landscape, particularly in the Northeast region.

Nagaland witnessed a significant employment initiative as over 100 appointment letters were handed out during the Rozgar Mela in Dimapur. This event saw Union Minister Rijiju present, highlighting the event's role in youth empowerment and nation-building.

Rijiju emphasized that the Rozgar Mela embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for accelerated recruitment. With over 51,000 appointment letters issued across various sectors, this initiative aims to fill government positions more efficiently. The event marked a shift from previous recruitment processes, which took five to seven years, spotlighting the Northeast's transformation with improved infrastructure.

Highlighting the employment drive's national significance, Rijiju noted the importance of peace for economic growth. The initiative ties into India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing the Northeast's potential as a growth engine. Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and other prominent figures also attended, voicing support for the youth-oriented program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

