INDIA Bloc Strategizes for Bihar's Upcoming Assembly Polls

In Bihar, the INDIA bloc convened a significant meeting on Saturday to deliberate various strategies for the upcoming state assembly elections, with seat-sharing being a focal point. This marathon session, which lasted for nearly six hours, was held at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Yadav, who is also the head of the coalition's coordination committee and likely INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, interacted briefly with the press. He confirmed that talks on seat allocation had commenced but refrained from disclosing further details, citing the internal nature of the deliberations. Criticizing the NDA government led by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Yadav accused them of plagiarizing his policies and failing to maintain law and order.

The meeting saw participation from Congress' Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Vikassheel Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahani, and leaders of three Left parties. Discussions also touched upon setting up a coordination committee and stratagems to ensure fairness during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Sahani expressed opposition to the exercise but emphasized adherence to directives until a Supreme Court ruling.