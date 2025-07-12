Left Menu

West Bengal's Alleged Voter Surge and Demographic Shifts Spark Political Debate

The BJP claims an 'alarming demographic shift' in West Bengal under political patronage, citing a 40% increase in voters in 46 constituencies from 2011 to 2021. They allege a plan to turn the state into an Islamic region, pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee's administration, while the TMC accuses BJP of sowing divisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:23 IST
West Bengal's Alleged Voter Surge and Demographic Shifts Spark Political Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has raised concerns over what it describes as an 'alarming demographic shift' in West Bengal, attributing this change to political patronage. The party claims a significant increase in the number of voters, exceeding 40% in 46 constituencies, has been recorded between 2011 and 2021.

In some areas, voter growth surpasses 50%, with the BJP alleging that this is part of a systematic transformation facilitated by the ruling TMC under Mamata Banerjee. They warn that this could pave the way for the state's demographic to tilt towards an Islamic majority, rekindling historical tensions.

Conversely, the TMC dismisses these allegations as an attempt by the BJP to foster division, accusing them of trying to manipulate voter lists by incorrectly labeling Bengali speakers as non-Indians. The political debate continues to intensify, reflecting broader regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025