West Bengal's Alleged Voter Surge and Demographic Shifts Spark Political Debate

The BJP has raised concerns over what it describes as an 'alarming demographic shift' in West Bengal, attributing this change to political patronage. The party claims a significant increase in the number of voters, exceeding 40% in 46 constituencies, has been recorded between 2011 and 2021.

In some areas, voter growth surpasses 50%, with the BJP alleging that this is part of a systematic transformation facilitated by the ruling TMC under Mamata Banerjee. They warn that this could pave the way for the state's demographic to tilt towards an Islamic majority, rekindling historical tensions.

Conversely, the TMC dismisses these allegations as an attempt by the BJP to foster division, accusing them of trying to manipulate voter lists by incorrectly labeling Bengali speakers as non-Indians. The political debate continues to intensify, reflecting broader regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)