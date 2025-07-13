Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Punjab Over AAP-BJP Dispute

AAP leaders and workers protested against BJP across Punjab, criticizing BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa's statement supporting accused individuals in a recent murder. AAP accused BJP of double standards in handling criminals and demanded accountability for its actions protecting certain gangsters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ramped up its opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday with protests across Punjab, alleging that BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa supported individuals accused of murder. The demonstrations, showcasing the political divide, were staged in major cities including Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema spearheaded the allegations, emphasizing the AAP's grievances with the BJP's handling of criminal activities. Cheema accused the BJP of harboring criminals, spotlighting the case of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi currently detained in Gujarat. The political climate is further charged by accusations over alleged threats to businessmen from Gujarat jails.

With these protests, AAP asserts a firm stance against what they perceive as BJP's double standards, particularly in light of demands for accountability and transparency in the handling of the controversial Abohar incident.

