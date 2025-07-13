Kim Jong Un Backs Russia's Stand on Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic exchange, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his unwavering support for the Russian government's actions concerning the Ukraine conflict. This statement underscores Pyongyang's close ties with Moscow amid ongoing international tensions.

The remarks were made known during a high-profile meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the strategic alignment between North Korea and Russia. Kim expressed his backing for all measures undertaken by the Russian leadership to address the Ukraine crisis decisively.

The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, reported these developments, emphasizing the continued solidarity between the two nations as geopolitical dynamics evolve.

