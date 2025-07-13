Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Backs Russia's Stand on Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his country's unconditional support for Russia in resolving the Ukraine situation. This declaration was made during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as reported by North Korea's state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-07-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 02:57 IST
Kim Jong Un Backs Russia's Stand on Ukraine
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic exchange, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his unwavering support for the Russian government's actions concerning the Ukraine conflict. This statement underscores Pyongyang's close ties with Moscow amid ongoing international tensions.

The remarks were made known during a high-profile meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the strategic alignment between North Korea and Russia. Kim expressed his backing for all measures undertaken by the Russian leadership to address the Ukraine crisis decisively.

The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, reported these developments, emphasizing the continued solidarity between the two nations as geopolitical dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025