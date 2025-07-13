Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently visited North Korea as part of efforts to solidify military and strategic cooperation between the two nations, amid growing concerns from global powers. Lavrov's visit included talks with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, which emphasized reinforced ties in the context of ongoing international tensions.

Amidst growing concerns, Lavrov issued a warning to the United States, South Korea, and Japan against forming a security partnership aimed at North Korea, reflecting Moscow's alarm over potential regional instability. North Korea reaffirmed its unyielding support for Russia, particularly regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The deepening ties between Russia and North Korea have sparked international alarm, particularly concerning weapon and technology exchanges that could escalate North Korea's nuclear capabilities. The collaboration, however, appears on track to boost both military cooperation and potential future tourism through initiatives like the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone.