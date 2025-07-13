C Sadanandan Master: From Political Turmoil to Rajya Sabha Triumph
C Sadanandan Master, a senior BJP leader and political violence survivor, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision reflects the party's objective of 'Viksit Keralam'. Master, a teacher and social worker, is known for his courage and dedication to youth empowerment.
C Sadanandan Master, a seasoned BJP leader from Kannur district, has been named to the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant step in his political journey. Known for his resilience, Master has overcome political violence and remains committed to the party's mission of 'Viksit Keralam' or Developed Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nomination, underscoring BJP's commitment to Kerala's development. Modi praised Master's courage and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity, highlighting his contributions as a teacher and social worker. This nomination is part of the party's broader strategy to energize its presence in Kerala ahead of crucial elections.
In addition to Master, other notable figures including former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam were also nominated to the Rajya Sabha, as confirmed by the Union Home Ministry notification. These appointments are part of a concerted effort to align with BJP's developmental goals.
