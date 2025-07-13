PTI's 'Free Imran Khan' Movement Gains Momentum in Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unofficially launched the 'Free Imran Khan movement' in Lahore, calling for the release of the former prime minister. Police have made several arrests to deter party workers from participating in the protest, according to the party's statement on Sunday.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur reached Lahore, accompanied by party officials, to spearhead the campaign for Khan's release. The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated since August 2023 on multiple legal charges. PTI plans to intensify its efforts across Pakistan, demanding action from the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Despite denials from Punjab police, sources confirm the arrest of at least 20 PTI activists in Lahore. Gandapur addressed supporters, urging them to escalate protests by August 5. Chief Minister Azma Bokhari criticized Gandapur, accusing him of abandoning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid local issues.

