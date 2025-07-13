Debbarma Advocates 'Bihar Model' Roll Revision for Tripura

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has urged for a 'Bihar model' revision of Tripura's electoral rolls before the 2028 Assembly elections.

The Election Commission's special intensive revision in Bihar has sparked controversy over stringent voter registration criteria, prompting Debbarma to call for similar scrutiny in Northeastern states.

Debbarma's social media post emphasized the necessity for equal electoral examination, with particular inclusion of indigenous Tiprasa people. He aims to mobilize pressure on local parties for a 'Bihar model' approach in Northeast India.