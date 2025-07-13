Debbarma Advocates 'Bihar Model' Roll Revision for Tripura
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of Tipra Motha, has called for an electoral roll revision in Tripura based on Bihar's model. He emphasized the need for fair scrutiny ahead of Tripura's 2028 Assembly elections and urged local parties to advocate for the same rigorous process.
Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has urged for a 'Bihar model' revision of Tripura's electoral rolls before the 2028 Assembly elections.
The Election Commission's special intensive revision in Bihar has sparked controversy over stringent voter registration criteria, prompting Debbarma to call for similar scrutiny in Northeastern states.
Debbarma's social media post emphasized the necessity for equal electoral examination, with particular inclusion of indigenous Tiprasa people. He aims to mobilize pressure on local parties for a 'Bihar model' approach in Northeast India.
