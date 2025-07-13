Left Menu

Escalating Tragedy: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza's 21-month conflict has reached over 58,000, with more than half being women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The staggering toll occurs amidst ongoing ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas, under U.S. backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:26 IST
Escalating Tragedy: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll in the 21-month-long conflict in Gaza escalated to over 58,000, as reported by the territory's Health Ministry on Sunday.

This figure, which includes both civilians and combatants, has seen a significant share of women and children among the casualties.

The alarming numbers emerge amid talks between Israel and Hamas, aiming for a ceasefire backed by the U.S.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025