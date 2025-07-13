Escalating Tragedy: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
The Palestinian death toll in Gaza's 21-month conflict has reached over 58,000, with more than half being women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The staggering toll occurs amidst ongoing ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas, under U.S. backing.
The death toll in the 21-month-long conflict in Gaza escalated to over 58,000, as reported by the territory's Health Ministry on Sunday.
This figure, which includes both civilians and combatants, has seen a significant share of women and children among the casualties.
The alarming numbers emerge amid talks between Israel and Hamas, aiming for a ceasefire backed by the U.S.
