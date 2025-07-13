Escalating Tensions: Tragic Losses Amidst Israeli Strikes in Gaza

The conflict in Gaza has escalated with Israeli strikes killing at least 30 people, including six children at a water collection point. The Palestinian death toll has now exceeded 58,000, according to local health officials.

Despite continued indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Washington, a breakthrough remains elusive. A dispute over the deployment of Israeli troops during a potential ceasefire has further stalled progress.

The violence has also spilled into the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where funerals were held for two Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers. The ongoing hostilities have attracted international scrutiny, with calls for accountability and resolutions from various quarters.

