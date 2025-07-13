Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Tragic Losses Amidst Israeli Strikes in Gaza

The conflict in Gaza intensifies as Israeli strikes claim the lives of 30 individuals, including children, while the death toll surpasses 58,000. Efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain stagnant, amidst new disagreements. Violence also rises in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, sparking further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:28 IST
Escalating Tensions: Tragic Losses Amidst Israeli Strikes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict in Gaza has escalated with Israeli strikes killing at least 30 people, including six children at a water collection point. The Palestinian death toll has now exceeded 58,000, according to local health officials.

Despite continued indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Washington, a breakthrough remains elusive. A dispute over the deployment of Israeli troops during a potential ceasefire has further stalled progress.

The violence has also spilled into the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where funerals were held for two Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers. The ongoing hostilities have attracted international scrutiny, with calls for accountability and resolutions from various quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025