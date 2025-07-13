Left Menu

Monsoon Session Sparks Political Showdown in Chhattisgarh Assembly

The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly's monsoon session is set for heated debates as Congress plans to confront BJP over issues such as fertiliser shortages and law and order. Meetings have been held to strategize, and the session will address financial and government affairs over five days starting July 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:20 IST
The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly, starting on July 14, is poised for intense debates. The Congress party intends to challenge the ruling BJP on issues like fertiliser shortages and law and order problems.

Separate meetings were held by both the BJP and Congress to devise strategies for the session that will run over five sittings, concluding on July 18. During this period, financial and governmental matters will be addressed, as per a notification from Dinesh Sharma, the assembly secretary.

Opposition leader Charandas Mahant, after a Congress meeting, stated that issues like law and order, power tariffs, and fertiliser shortages will be raised. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured the public of measures to manage the slight shortage of Di-ammonium Phosphate and promoted alternatives. The assembly comprises 54 BJP, 35 Congress, and one Gondwana Gantantra Party legislators.

