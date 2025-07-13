Delhi BJP Raises Alarm Over 'Pre-Planned Conspiracy' on Kanwar Yatra Route
BJP President Virendra Sachdeva alleges a deliberate plot to disrupt communal harmony in Delhi after glass shards were discovered on the Kanwar Yatra route. Sachdeva accused political parties of appeasement tactics while praising Delhi's government for their arrangements. Police investigations are underway to identify those responsible.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has raised concerns over what he described as a 'pre-planned conspiracy' intended to disturb communal peace during the Kanwar Yatra. His statement follows the discovery of scattered glass shards along the yatra route in Shahdara.
In a press meeting, Sachdeva attributed the incident to 'anti-social elements' and warned of potential unrest if pilgrims had been present. He criticized some political parties for alleged appeasement politics and for maintaining silence over the incident.
Delhi Police is actively investigating, deploying forensic teams at the site. Meanwhile, Sachdeva commended the efforts of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government in organizing the yatra, highlighting the logistical preparations made. He called for swift identification of those to blame and urged the public to stay calm.
