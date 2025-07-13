India's Growing Influence in a Multipolar World

India is poised to become a pivotal player on the global stage as the world shifts towards multipolarity, according to Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. This statement came after productive talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Singapore.

Jaishankar, who journeyed to the city-state as part of a diplomatic tour, engaged with several high-ranking officials including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He emphasized Singapore's vital role in India's Act East Policy before proceeding to China for further diplomatic discussions.

Both nations, having elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, are set to advance cooperation across sectors such as investments and infrastructure. Plans for the next ministerial roundtable in New Delhi underscore their commitment to fostering bilateral ties amid changing global dynamics.

