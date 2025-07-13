Crisis Unfolds: Bengali Migrants Targeted in Non-native States

In a concerning development, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has addressed a letter to the President of India, detailing the dire circumstances faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states such as Odisha and Maharashtra.

According to Chowdhury, these workers, who contribute significantly to state revenues, are being unjustly targeted due to their resemblance to Bangladeshi nationals, leading to illegal detentions and physical abuse. He highlights that these individuals are bona fide Indian citizens, yet become victims of a xenophobic backlash.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has echoed these sentiments, publicly accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of perpetuating a "witch hunt" against Bengalis, as showcased in a video by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. Despite serious allegations, neither the BJP nor Suvendu Adhikari had issued an official response at the time of this report. (ANI)

