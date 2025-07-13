Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds: Bengali Migrants Targeted in Non-native States

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised alarm over the alleged harassment and wrongful detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha and Maharashtra. Accusing the states of targeting workers as part of a xenophobic backlash, Chowdhury has urged the President for intervention. TMC also condemns the situation, highlighting anti-Bengali sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:06 IST
Crisis Unfolds: Bengali Migrants Targeted in Non-native States
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has addressed a letter to the President of India, detailing the dire circumstances faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers in states such as Odisha and Maharashtra.

According to Chowdhury, these workers, who contribute significantly to state revenues, are being unjustly targeted due to their resemblance to Bangladeshi nationals, leading to illegal detentions and physical abuse. He highlights that these individuals are bona fide Indian citizens, yet become victims of a xenophobic backlash.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has echoed these sentiments, publicly accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of perpetuating a "witch hunt" against Bengalis, as showcased in a video by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. Despite serious allegations, neither the BJP nor Suvendu Adhikari had issued an official response at the time of this report. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025