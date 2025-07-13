Hopeful Hints: Envoy Eyes Ceasefire Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism about ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. Witkoff plans to discuss the issue with Qatari officials at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Middle East envoy under President Donald Trump, conveyed his optimism regarding potential ceasefire discussions in the Gaza region.
Speaking to reporters in Teterboro, New Jersey, Witkoff announced plans to engage in talks with senior Qatari officials.
These discussions are set to take place on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final, signaling diplomatic movement in the ongoing conflict.
