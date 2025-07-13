Left Menu

Hopeful Hints: Envoy Eyes Ceasefire Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism about ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. Witkoff plans to discuss the issue with Qatari officials at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:31 IST
Hopeful Hints: Envoy Eyes Ceasefire Talks
Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Middle East envoy under President Donald Trump, conveyed his optimism regarding potential ceasefire discussions in the Gaza region.

Speaking to reporters in Teterboro, New Jersey, Witkoff announced plans to engage in talks with senior Qatari officials.

These discussions are set to take place on the sidelines of the FIFA Club World Cup final, signaling diplomatic movement in the ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025