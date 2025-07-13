Left Menu

Macron Unveils Massive Military Spending Boost Amid Rising Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an additional 6.5 billion euros in military spending over the next two years due to rising threats. By 2027, France's defense budget aims to reach 64 billion euros annually. He highlighted the need for power to ensure freedom and security for Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:39 IST
In a bold move, French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed plans to allocate an extra 6.5 billion euros to military spending over the coming two years. This decision arises from perceived heightened threats ranging from Russia to terrorism and cyberattacks.

Macron, in a comprehensive address, emphasized the need for Europe to bolster its defenses. Notably, he aims to increase France's defense expenditure to 64 billion euros annually by the end of his presidency in 2027, doubling the spending from when he first took office.

Citing growing uncertainties due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and propaganda campaigns targeting citizens, Macron insists on a strategic dialogue with European allies. The French leader also calls for collaboration with the UK on nuclear defense, as tensions rise globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

