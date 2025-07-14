Gaza Crisis: Death Toll Rises Amid Escalating Tensions
Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 32 people, including six children, as the conflict's death toll exceeded 58,000. Hindrances persist in peace efforts between Israel and Hamas. Escalating violence also affects the West Bank, with funerals held for two Palestinians allegedly killed by Israeli settlers.
Amid ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 32 on Sunday, among them six children, according to health officials. The total Palestinian death toll has now surpassed 58,000 over 21 months of hostilities.
Despite diplomatic efforts, a breakthrough in negotiations between Israel and Hamas remains elusive, with recent disputes centered around Israeli troop deployments during potential ceasefires.
Meanwhile, violence has spilled into the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where funerals were held for two Palestinians believed to be killed by settlers. The situation underscores the severe human cost of the prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
