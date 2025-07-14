Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Shake South Africa's Police Leadership

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave amid allegations of collusion with a criminal syndicate. Mchunu denies the accusations, which question the integrity of the criminal justice system. Ramaphosa plans a judicial inquiry, appointing Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister.

  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on immediate leave following serious allegations of collusion with a criminal syndicate. The claims, made by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KwaZulu-Natal's top police official, suggest interference in critical investigations. Mchunu has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

Ramaphosa, who ascended to power with an anti-corruption agenda, faces mounting pressure to address these allegations that question the integrity of South Africa's criminal justice. In response, he has announced the establishment of a judicial commission led by law professor Firoz Cachalia to investigate the matter.

Mchunu, a significant figure in the African National Congress, is accused of disbanding a police unit investigating political killings. The move has led to the disappearance of crucial case files. The Democratic Alliance calls for a parliamentary inquiry, while opposition parties demand Mchunu's suspension.

