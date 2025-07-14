Left Menu

Legacy of a Leader: Muhammadu Buhari's Impact on Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's former president, passed away in London after a prolonged illness. Known for his anti-corruption stance, Buhari was a military ruler before becoming a 'converted democrat'. Despite criticisms, he remained popular in northern Nigeria and left a significant impact on the nation's politics and infrastructure.

Updated: 14-07-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 01:42 IST
Nigeria mourns the loss of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London following a prolonged illness, as confirmed by a presidential spokesperson. His demise marks the end of an era for the leader who governed Africa's most populous nation from 2015 to 2023, becoming the first Nigerian president to unseat an incumbent democratically.

Buhari's journey was one of transformation; from a military ruler in the 1980s to a 'converted democrat', he vowed to reduce corruption. His victories were propelled by hopes for reform and development, yet his terms were marred by unaddressed violence and economic challenges.

While popular in the Muslim north, Buhari faced criticism for slow governance, economic missteps, and persistent corruption. His legacy remains contentious as Nigeria grapples with complex socio-political dynamics and his ambitious infrastructure projects paving a path for future economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

