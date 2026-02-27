Rare Forest Owlet Discovery and Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park

A rare and endangered forest owlet has been discovered in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the arrival of the third group of cheetahs from Africa, an official announced on Friday. This marks a significant development in ornithology.

The forest owlet, considered one of the world's rarest raptors, was sighted in Kuno National Park, now an attractive habitat for endangered species following the cheetah conservation initiative. This suggests that conservation efforts for cheetahs also support broader ecological recovery.

Labh Yadav, a local tourism operator, identified the bird, and expert verification confirmed the sighting as the first record of the forest owlet in the area. The forest owlet is listed as 'Endangered' by the IUCN with a limited and fragmented habitat in India.