Left Menu

Rare Forest Owlet Discovery and Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park

An endangered forest owlet has been spotted at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh just before cheetahs arrive from Africa as part of a reintroduction program. This sighting suggests ecosystem recovery due to conservation efforts. The owlet, primarily diurnal, has a limited global population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:58 IST
Rare Forest Owlet Discovery and Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park
  • Country:
  • India

A rare and endangered forest owlet has been discovered in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the arrival of the third group of cheetahs from Africa, an official announced on Friday. This marks a significant development in ornithology.

The forest owlet, considered one of the world's rarest raptors, was sighted in Kuno National Park, now an attractive habitat for endangered species following the cheetah conservation initiative. This suggests that conservation efforts for cheetahs also support broader ecological recovery.

Labh Yadav, a local tourism operator, identified the bird, and expert verification confirmed the sighting as the first record of the forest owlet in the area. The forest owlet is listed as 'Endangered' by the IUCN with a limited and fragmented habitat in India.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

 India
2

NRIs Shift Investments to Gift City IFSC Amid Global Financial Landscape Cha...

 India
3

Stride Ventures: Expanding Globally with a $1 Billion Deployment Plan

 India
4
WPU Goa's Path to Sustainability: Bridging Academia and Industry

WPU Goa's Path to Sustainability: Bridging Academia and Industry

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026