Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Attack on Sambhaji Brigade Leader Stirs Controversy

Maharashtra's political landscape is once again embroiled in controversy, as the attack on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad sparks a heated debate over political accountability. The BJP, led by minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is fiercely denying any connection to the incident, despite images circulating online showing him with accused attacker Deepak Kate.

Gaikwad faced violence from alleged activists over remarks about revered figure Swami Samarth, with ink thrown and a physical altercation ensued. The situation escalated into demands for the Sambhaji Brigade's name change, revealing underlying cultural tensions, while police booked suspects for rioting but failed to detain them, leading to further criticism.

Opposition leaders, including NCP's Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, express outrage at the lack of stringent action, questioning the government's role in facilitating a climate for extremist actions. The incident reflects broader disputes over Maharashtra's socio-political identity, prompting calls for thorough accountability from all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)