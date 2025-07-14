Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Attack on Sambhaji Brigade Leader Stirs Controversy

Maharashtra's political scene is in turmoil following an attack on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad. The BJP is under scrutiny, as opposition parties demand accountability. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule denies BJP involvement, despite alleged connections with suspect Deepak Kate. The incident raises questions about political and social dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:13 IST
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Attack on Sambhaji Brigade Leader Stirs Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is once again embroiled in controversy, as the attack on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad sparks a heated debate over political accountability. The BJP, led by minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is fiercely denying any connection to the incident, despite images circulating online showing him with accused attacker Deepak Kate.

Gaikwad faced violence from alleged activists over remarks about revered figure Swami Samarth, with ink thrown and a physical altercation ensued. The situation escalated into demands for the Sambhaji Brigade's name change, revealing underlying cultural tensions, while police booked suspects for rioting but failed to detain them, leading to further criticism.

Opposition leaders, including NCP's Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, express outrage at the lack of stringent action, questioning the government's role in facilitating a climate for extremist actions. The incident reflects broader disputes over Maharashtra's socio-political identity, prompting calls for thorough accountability from all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025