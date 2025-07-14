Trump's Strategic Shift: US Weapons Aid Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

In a notable development, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Kyiv. His visit comes amidst heightened anticipation of a shift in the Trump administration's policy on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump, who had previously prioritized halting the conflict, has directed the US to dispatch Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. This move signifies an increased commitment to aiding Ukraine against Russia's intensified military actions, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties recently.

With the conflict approaching a critical juncture, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized a stronger US support for Ukraine, marking a shift from Trump's earlier dismissive stance on the issue as a taxpayer burden. Discussions during Kellogg's visit aim to bolster cooperation between Ukraine and the US against Russian aggression.