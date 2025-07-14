Trump's Strategic Shift: US Weapons Aid Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
US President Donald Trump's envoy, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv as the Trump administration potentially shifts its approach to the Ukraine-Russia war. Amid renewed tensions, the US is sending Patriot missiles to help Ukraine's defenses, while Trump's allies mark the conflict as a pivotal moment.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a notable development, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Kyiv. His visit comes amidst heightened anticipation of a shift in the Trump administration's policy on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump, who had previously prioritized halting the conflict, has directed the US to dispatch Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. This move signifies an increased commitment to aiding Ukraine against Russia's intensified military actions, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties recently.
With the conflict approaching a critical juncture, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized a stronger US support for Ukraine, marking a shift from Trump's earlier dismissive stance on the issue as a taxpayer burden. Discussions during Kellogg's visit aim to bolster cooperation between Ukraine and the US against Russian aggression.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Keith Kellogg
- US policy
- Patriot missiles
- Lindsey Graham
- NATO
- Putin
- conflict
ALSO READ
Trump's Theatrics: From Patriot Missiles to UFC Plans at the White House
Trump and Zelenskiy Discuss Patriot Missiles Amid Escalating Russian Aggression
UPDATE 2-Germany in talks to buy Patriot missiles for Ukraine after US pause
NBFCs Adapt as Education Loan Growth Slows Amid US Policy Changes
Trump Pledges Patriot Missiles to Ukraine: A Shift in U.S. Policy