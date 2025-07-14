Left Menu

Karnataka Hosts AICC Advisory Committee Meeting on Backward Classes

The AICC backward classes advisory committee meeting is scheduled in Bengaluru on July 15 and 16. Key attendees include CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, and other key political figures. The meetings will take place at the KPCC office and Hotel Shangri-La.

The upcoming AICC backward classes advisory committee meeting is set to take place in Bengaluru on July 15 and 16, according to a statement by the Karnataka Congress on Monday.

Key figures expected to attend include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, as well as former chief ministers and ministers from various states.

The meeting's venues are the KPCC office on July 15 at 5 PM, and Hotel Shangri-La on July 16 at 10 AM, as confirmed by the party.

