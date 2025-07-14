Wall Street's Resilience Tested Amid New Tariff Tensions

Wall Street appeared braced for a tumultuous start to the week following President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats targeting the European Union and Mexico. This development comes ahead of a week filled with critical economic data and the commencement of second-quarter earnings reports.

The President's announcement of a 30% import tariff on goods from the EU and Mexico, set to begin on August 1, has intensified trade tensions and left investors on edge. While the EU has postponed retaliatory measures until early August, hopes remain for a diplomatic resolution.

Despite recent tariff-induced volatility diminishing, Wall Street remains vigilant. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq E-minis all displayed slight declines. Investors remain poised for the release of prominent banking earnings and crucial economic indicators in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)