Left Menu

Pakistan's New Federal Constabulary Sparks Controversy

Pakistan announced the creation of the Federal Constabulary, a national paramilitary force, raising concerns of potential political misuse. This force, revamped from the Frontier Constabulary, is tasked with internal security and counter-terrorism. Opposition and human rights groups demand parliamentary discussion before implementation, fearing it might suppress dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:37 IST
Pakistan's New Federal Constabulary Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's decision to transition an existing paramilitary force into the national-level Federal Constabulary has triggered widespread concern among various opposition parties and human rights organizations. They worry that the newly created force might serve as a tool for political repression amidst upcoming mass protests planned by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

This new security measure entails internal security duties, riot control, and counter-terrorism. The revamped force will replace the Frontier Constabulary, previously comprising recruits from the northwestern frontier tribes. The government intends this transformation to bolster national security and align the force's training with other law enforcement agencies.

Critics, however, are alarmed by the lack of parliamentary debate on the law amendments and fear repression of political opposition. They emphasize that the creation of the Federal Constabulary should not become a mechanism for gagging dissent, recalling past governmental clampdowns on opposition members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025