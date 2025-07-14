Pakistan's New Federal Constabulary Sparks Controversy

Pakistan's decision to transition an existing paramilitary force into the national-level Federal Constabulary has triggered widespread concern among various opposition parties and human rights organizations. They worry that the newly created force might serve as a tool for political repression amidst upcoming mass protests planned by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

This new security measure entails internal security duties, riot control, and counter-terrorism. The revamped force will replace the Frontier Constabulary, previously comprising recruits from the northwestern frontier tribes. The government intends this transformation to bolster national security and align the force's training with other law enforcement agencies.

Critics, however, are alarmed by the lack of parliamentary debate on the law amendments and fear repression of political opposition. They emphasize that the creation of the Federal Constabulary should not become a mechanism for gagging dissent, recalling past governmental clampdowns on opposition members.

(With inputs from agencies.)