Political Tussle Erupts Over Karnataka Infrastructure Projects

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress over the Kalasavalli-Ambargondlu bridge row. Surya questions the state government's fiscal decisions and commitment to development. Disagreements escalate with concerns about infrastructure costs and allegations of political foul play between state and central administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:43 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya responded on Monday to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party regarding the controversy surrounding the Kalasavalli-Ambargondlu bridge inauguration in Shivamogga district. Surya stressed that the Chief Minister's absence from the event questions his dedication to Karnataka's development.

Surya highlighted that the bridge project has long been pending and emphasized that all government programs follow specific protocols. He doubted Siddaramaiah's commitment after the CM decided not to attend. Additionally, Surya criticized the state government's Silk Road tunnel project as financially unviable and unscientific, particularly noting the project's hefty budget compared to other infrastructure projects.

Surya declared BJP's intent to protest the tunnel project, which he claimed is a financial burden on Bengaluru residents. The conflict sparked when the CM's request to delay the bridge inauguration, which he boycotted, was denied by the Centre. Accusations flew as Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge accused the Centre of politicizing the issue, pointing out undue delays and lack of respect for state protocols. The inauguration proceeded with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari present, despite the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

