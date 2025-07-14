Trump Advocates Trade as a Tool for Peace Amid New Ukraine Arms Deal

In a significant statement on international relations, President Donald Trump expressed that trade is 'great for settling wars' just as he announced a new weapons deal for Ukraine. His comments came during a meeting held in the White House's Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The meeting, which focused on security and cooperation, arrived at a time when geopolitical tensions are high, with the U.S. continuing to show support for Ukraine through military assistance. The new weapons package is expected to bolster Ukraine's defenses amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Trump's remarks highlight a diplomatic approach that combines economic strategies with military support to enhance global security and stability. The dual strategy underscores the President's belief in using trade as a powerful tool in international diplomacy.