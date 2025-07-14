Left Menu

Uproar as J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Detained Ahead of Martyrs' Day

Chief Ministers across India condemned the house arrest of Omar Abdullah and his ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting it as an assault on democratic rights. Abdullah was detained to prevent him from visiting a graveyard for Martyrs’ Day. Political leaders criticized the central government for curtailing state governance rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in India faced turmoil after the house arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, as leaders from various states voiced strong disapproval. On the eve of Martyrs' Day, Abdullah was detained to obstruct his visit to the grave of those who died in 1931 during the Dogra army crackdown.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the move as undermining democratic rights, posting on X about the denial of an elected official's basic rights. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed concerns about authoritarian governance, as Abdullah had to scale gates to pay respects.

The detentions spurred widespread criticism from national political leaders who see this as a systemic erosion of state governance by the BJP-led Centre. This incident underscores ongoing tensions between state governments and the central administration concerning autonomy and democratic rights.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

