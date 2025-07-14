Controversy Surrounds Ajit Anjum's Electoral Roll Reportage

Prominent journalist Ajit Anjum, at the center of a new controversy, faces allegations from authorities in Begusarai, Bihar, of inciting communal tensions through his YouTube channel's reports on electoral roll revisions.

Anjum, who has shared his denial of these claims on social media, is accused of targeting a specific community in his reportage, potentially stirring unrest in the region.

Despite the serious nature of these accusations, local officials have not disclosed any legal action, while Anjum calls for an impartial review of his reports and criticizes the alleged political motivations behind these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)