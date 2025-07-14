Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Ajit Anjum's Electoral Roll Reportage

Journalist Ajit Anjum is accused by Begusarai officials of inciting communal tensions through his YouTube series on Bihar's electoral roll revisions. An FIR alleges he targeted a community to spread hate. Anjum denies the claims, challenges fact-checking, and criticizes political motives behind the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:53 IST
Controversy Surrounds Ajit Anjum's Electoral Roll Reportage
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent journalist Ajit Anjum, at the center of a new controversy, faces allegations from authorities in Begusarai, Bihar, of inciting communal tensions through his YouTube channel's reports on electoral roll revisions.

Anjum, who has shared his denial of these claims on social media, is accused of targeting a specific community in his reportage, potentially stirring unrest in the region.

Despite the serious nature of these accusations, local officials have not disclosed any legal action, while Anjum calls for an impartial review of his reports and criticizes the alleged political motivations behind these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025