Governor Urges Action Against Drone Threats

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a call to the White House for decisive action against the growing threat of drone attacks on the United States, following a series of concerning incidents and their prevalent use in military operations globally.

Governor Hochul, in a letter to President Donald Trump, warned that an attack on New York's strategic military sites and critical infrastructure represents a significant danger to national security.

She criticized the federal government's current stance as unprepared and inadequate, stressing that states confront challenges due to insufficient legislative support and lack of initiatives from the Federal Aviation Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)