Left Menu

Governor Urges Action Against Drone Threats

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has urged the White House to address drone attack risks on U.S. soil. Highlighting several incidents and military uses, Hochul emphasized the federal government's lack of preparedness and the need for state-level legislative authority to manage such threats effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:01 IST
Governor Urges Action Against Drone Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a call to the White House for decisive action against the growing threat of drone attacks on the United States, following a series of concerning incidents and their prevalent use in military operations globally.

Governor Hochul, in a letter to President Donald Trump, warned that an attack on New York's strategic military sites and critical infrastructure represents a significant danger to national security.

She criticized the federal government's current stance as unprepared and inadequate, stressing that states confront challenges due to insufficient legislative support and lack of initiatives from the Federal Aviation Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025