Trump Administration Reconsiders Federal Workforce Cutbacks
The Trump administration will reduce planned federal worker layoffs as tens of thousands of employees opted for buyouts or early retirement. This decision follows initial aggressive strategies to cut federal jobs, with legal challenges impacting final decisions on workforce restructuring plans.
The Trump administration has decided to scale back its plans for federal worker layoffs following mass buyouts and early retirements, according to a personnel official. This change of course represents a significant shift after earlier strategies aimed at aggressive staff reductions.
Noah Peters, a senior adviser from the Office of Personnel Management, confirmed in a court statement that several agencies would not proceed with planned job cuts. The administrations' initial wave of buyouts and 'natural attrition' encouraged agencies to reconsider their downsizing plans.
Originally set on restructuring the federal civilian workforce, President Trump's arrival in office initiated a campaign aimed at substantial layoffs, which faced legal hurdles and pushback from federal unions. The Supreme Court recently lifted restrictions, allowing 19 federal agencies to continue with planned cuts.
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid Inflation and Trade Developments
MDBs Scale Up Joint Reforms and Investments to Meet Global Development Challenges
Elon Musk Labels Trump's Bill 'Political Suicide' as Republican Tensions Escalate
Heritage vs. Development: A Clash Over Metro Station Names in Maharashtra
Seville Summit Seeks Solutions: Bridging the Global Development Divide