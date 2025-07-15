Trump Administration Reconsiders Federal Workforce Cutbacks

The Trump administration has decided to scale back its plans for federal worker layoffs following mass buyouts and early retirements, according to a personnel official. This change of course represents a significant shift after earlier strategies aimed at aggressive staff reductions.

Noah Peters, a senior adviser from the Office of Personnel Management, confirmed in a court statement that several agencies would not proceed with planned job cuts. The administrations' initial wave of buyouts and 'natural attrition' encouraged agencies to reconsider their downsizing plans.

Originally set on restructuring the federal civilian workforce, President Trump's arrival in office initiated a campaign aimed at substantial layoffs, which faced legal hurdles and pushback from federal unions. The Supreme Court recently lifted restrictions, allowing 19 federal agencies to continue with planned cuts.