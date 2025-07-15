Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Lavrov Meets Xi

In a significant diplomatic event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The encounter was confirmed by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry.

This meeting took place amidst Lavrov's visit to China, aimed at participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting.

The dialogue between Lavrov and Xi underscores the strengthening bilateral relations and collaborative efforts within the SCO framework.

