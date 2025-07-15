Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: Lavrov Meets Xi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Lavrov's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting, as confirmed by foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This meeting highlights the evolving diplomatic ties between Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:23 IST
Sergei Lavrov

In a significant diplomatic event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The encounter was confirmed by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry.

This meeting took place amidst Lavrov's visit to China, aimed at participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting.

The dialogue between Lavrov and Xi underscores the strengthening bilateral relations and collaborative efforts within the SCO framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

