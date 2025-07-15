Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: A Year After Hasina's Ouster

In Bangladesh, the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's removal has plunged the nation into a quagmire of political turmoil. Former Prime Minister Hasina was ousted following a student-led uprising, marking the end of her 15-year tenure and igniting ambitions for a new democratic age, spearheaded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

However, the promise of reform has been bruised by chaos. Amid accusations of political posturing and deteriorating law and order, Bangladesh's political newcomers face formidable challenges. Yunus's administration, caught in a web of expectations, strives for constitutional reform, yet faces resistance in a country divided by religious and political factions.

The balancing act extends beyond Bangladeshi borders. With Hasina's exit, long-standing ties with India waver as Yunus turns to China for support. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's suspension of USAID leaves Bangladesh recalibrating its foreign policy, seeking stability in an otherwise volatile international landscape.