Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: A Year After Hasina's Ouster

Following the removal of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh finds itself grappling with political turmoil. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus seeks reforms before holding elections, but faces criticism amid growing religious polarization and law enforcement challenges. The student uprising spurred political fragmentation, adding to the volatile landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:03 IST
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: A Year After Hasina's Ouster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's removal has plunged the nation into a quagmire of political turmoil. Former Prime Minister Hasina was ousted following a student-led uprising, marking the end of her 15-year tenure and igniting ambitions for a new democratic age, spearheaded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

However, the promise of reform has been bruised by chaos. Amid accusations of political posturing and deteriorating law and order, Bangladesh's political newcomers face formidable challenges. Yunus's administration, caught in a web of expectations, strives for constitutional reform, yet faces resistance in a country divided by religious and political factions.

The balancing act extends beyond Bangladeshi borders. With Hasina's exit, long-standing ties with India waver as Yunus turns to China for support. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's suspension of USAID leaves Bangladesh recalibrating its foreign policy, seeking stability in an otherwise volatile international landscape.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025