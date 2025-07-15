Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Organised Murder by the System' in Odisha Tragedy

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has sharply criticized the ruling BJP in Odisha following the death of a college student who succumbed to self-immolation after alleging sexual harassment. Gandhi described the incident as an 'organised murder by the system', pointing to a failure in providing security and justice.

According to Gandhi, the student was repeatedly threatened, tormented, and humiliated when she stood up against sexual harassment, instead of receiving the protection she deserved. He accused the BJP's system of shielding the accused and failing the victim, forcing her to take the drastic step of setting herself on fire.

Gandhi further emphasized the gravity of the situation by drawing parallels with Manipur, stating that the country's daughters are 'burning, breaking, and dying' while the leadership remains silent. He demanded answers and asserted the need for safety and justice for the women of India.