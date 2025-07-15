Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Organised Murder by the System' in Odisha Tragedy

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP in Odisha, alleging that the death of a college student was an 'organised murder by the system'. The student, who died after self-immolation, had raised her voice against sexual harassment but faced threats, humiliation, and inadequate protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Organised Murder by the System' in Odisha Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has sharply criticized the ruling BJP in Odisha following the death of a college student who succumbed to self-immolation after alleging sexual harassment. Gandhi described the incident as an 'organised murder by the system', pointing to a failure in providing security and justice.

According to Gandhi, the student was repeatedly threatened, tormented, and humiliated when she stood up against sexual harassment, instead of receiving the protection she deserved. He accused the BJP's system of shielding the accused and failing the victim, forcing her to take the drastic step of setting herself on fire.

Gandhi further emphasized the gravity of the situation by drawing parallels with Manipur, stating that the country's daughters are 'burning, breaking, and dying' while the leadership remains silent. He demanded answers and asserted the need for safety and justice for the women of India.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025