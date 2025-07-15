Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to bolster its mechanisms for addressing security threats and challenges.

Speaking at a meeting in China with SCO foreign ministers and delegates, Xi emphasized the need to align development strategies with member states and initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the importance of mutual support and strategic development within the SCO framework, according to reports from Xinhua.