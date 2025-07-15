Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to enhance mechanisms for tackling security threats. During a meeting with SCO delegates, he emphasized aligning development strategies with initiatives like the Belt and Road. He also met with Russia's Foreign Minister to discuss strengthening SCO's strategic platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:52 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to bolster its mechanisms for addressing security threats and challenges.

Speaking at a meeting in China with SCO foreign ministers and delegates, Xi emphasized the need to align development strategies with member states and initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the importance of mutual support and strategic development within the SCO framework, according to reports from Xinhua.

